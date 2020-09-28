Catholic World News

Pittsburgh bishop issues letter on voting

September 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Zubik spoke of the hierarchy of life issues and added, “While I urge all the faithful of our diocese, both the laity and the clergy, to help build a better society by exercising their right to vote, it is not my role nor can it ever be for me to tell anyone for whom to vote.”

