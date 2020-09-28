Catholic World News

Bat-wielding vandal damages San Antonio seminary

September 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We pray for the person who committed this painful act; he is in our prayers,” the Archdiocese of San Antonio said in a statement. “As with many other things that have been happening in this regard, may our hurt lead us to love even more, and even better.”

