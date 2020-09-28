Catholic World News

Vatican invites Cardinal Pell to return to Rome

September 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is believed the invitation emanates from Pope Francis,” the Sydney Catholic newspaper reported. “If so, it will be a triumphant return to Rome for Cardinal Pell.”

