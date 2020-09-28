Catholic World News

USCCB committee chair applauds President Trump’s executive order on born-alive abortion victims

September 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The order ensures that “federally-funded hospitals are aware of, and compliant with, current legal protections intended to ensure that babies born prematurely or with disabilities receive a medical assessment and appropriate care,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops notes. “The executive order also calls for more funding for research to improve outcomes for babies born prematurely or with disabilities.”

