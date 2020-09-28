Catholic World News

Polish President Duda, Pope Francis discuss promotion of the family, regional security

September 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The cordial discussions took place in the context of the centenary of the birth of St. John Paul II and the 40th anniversary of the founding of the independent autonomous trade union Solidarność [Solidarity],” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

