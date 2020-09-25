Catholic World News

Louisville archbishop pleads for peace, rejection of violence following Breonna Taylor decision

September 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Louisville

CWN Editor's Note: “Whatever our reaction to decisions by the Grand Jury and the Attorney General’s Office, we must now come together to work for racial justice,” Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said following the announcement of the results of the Breonna Taylor investigation. “There is no question that our nation’s original sin of racism continues to destroy and harm the lives of persons of color and that racism extends through so many systems of our society….educational, economic, religious, housing, criminal justice, voting, and employment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!