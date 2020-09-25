Catholic World News
California monastery escapes wildfire: ‘It’s like the parting of the Red Sea; the fire just went around’
September 25, 2020
Our Sunday Visitor
CWN Editor's Note: The Benedictine monastery, St. Andrew’s Abbey, is located in Valyermo, California.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
