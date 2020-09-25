Catholic World News

Asia’s bishops encourage faithful to live with hope during pandemic

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Across Asia, many people are now hurt, physically, emotionally, financially and spiritually,” the Federation of the Asian Bishops’ Conferences said in a statement. “With its response to the pandemic, the Catholic Church joins the charity movement. This is the time to bring God’s goodness, mercy and love to our world.”

