Euthanasia fast gaining acceptance in Netherlands, cardinal fears

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Willem Eijk of Utrecht fears that the acceptance of euthanasia is growing “ever more extended” in the Netherlands. In a conversation with the Catholic News Agency, Cardinal Eijk said that he could foresee the number of euthanasia cases growing to become more than 8% of all deaths in the Netherlands by 2028.

