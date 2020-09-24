Catholic World News

Costa Rican bishops criticize nation’s economic model

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Central American nation of 5 million (map) is 76% Catholic and 19% Protestant. “Inequality, poverty and unemployment are only consequences of an economic model that does not place the human being at the center of its development,” the bishops said.

