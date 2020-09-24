Catholic World News

Bible translated into Pazande

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop in South Sudan (map) has announced the translation of Sacred Scripture into Pazande, also known as Zande. Numbering 4 million, the Zande live in South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Central African Republic (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

