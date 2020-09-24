Catholic World News

DR Congo bishops call for fair election laws

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The general secretary of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (map) called on citizens to “block the path of any majority or minority political party who might want to take our country and our future hostage by political deception.”

