Catholic World News

Pope to Philippine Catholic schools: Form authentic witnesses to Christ

September 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope sent a message to the annual conference of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!