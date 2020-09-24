Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat criticizes UN Covid resolution

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See considers it most unfortunate that the adopted resolution includes the deeply concerning and divisive reference to ‘sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights,’” said Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. The resolution was adopted in a 169-2 vote, with the United States and Israel voting against it.

