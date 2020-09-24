Catholic World News

Pope prays for Covid-struck Cuba

September 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I ask the Lord, through the intercession of Our Lady of Charity of Cobre, to free them and alleviate them in these difficult times they are going through because of the pandemic,” Ppe Francis said, as he recalled his 2015 apostolic journey there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!