Pompeo visits Catholic-run refugee center, parish in Brazil

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Secretary of State said that Brazil has “provided shelter to nearly 265,000 Venezuelans who are deeply in need. Thank you for that. I met with some of these individuals. We spoke to a handful of them. They want what all human beings want: dignity.”

