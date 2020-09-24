Catholic World News

Vatican silent on the Abraham Accords

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Analyzing the Vatican’s silence on recent Middle East peace agreements brokered by President Trump, John Allen writes that “the Vatican can’t object to any step that seems to promote peace, but it also doesn’t have to go out of its way to praise figures [President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] about whom it has reservations on multiple fronts.” In addition, “the Holy See definitely wants peace in the Middle East, but this isn’t really their plan for it.”

