Papal gratitude to Cardinal Sodano on 70th anniversary of priestly ordination

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis thanked the 93-year-old former Vatican Secretary of State (2001-06) and dean of the College of Cardinals (2005-19) for his “faithful and diligent service to the Church and the Holy See.” In 2000, Pope St. John Paul II wrote a letter for the 50th anniversary of the prelate’s ordination.

