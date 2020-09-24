Catholic World News

US bishops decry new federal executions

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “After the first murder recorded in the Bible, God did not end Cain’s life, but rather preserved it, warning others not to kill Cain (Gn. 4:15),” said the chairmen of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “In the last 60 years, before the Trump administration restarted federal executions, there were only four federal executions. Since July, there have been five ... We say to President Trump and Attorney General Barr: Enough. Stop these executions.”

