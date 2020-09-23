Catholic World News
Judge killed by mafia 30 years ago is a candidate for sainthood
September 23, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: Judge Rosario Livatino, 37, was brutally murdered in Sicily in 1990The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
