2 Catholic women judges top short list as possible Supreme Court nominees

September 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The two are Amy Coney Barrett (7th Circuit Court Court of Appeals, Chicago) and Barbara Lagoa (11th Circuit Court Court of Appeals, Atlanta). In 2017, pro-lifers applauded Barrett’s confirmation; during the hearings, Senators Durbin and Feinstein criticized Barrett for her faith.

