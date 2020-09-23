Catholic World News
Catholic schools stay open in Wisconsin; court date set over Covid closure order
September 23, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Wisconsin Supreme Court has issued an injunction that temporarily prevents a county health department from closing in-person schools.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
