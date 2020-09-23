Catholic World News

‘Forge new paths,’ leading Italian prelate urges

September 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In light of the pandemic, “far from being nostalgic, lamentable or withdrawn into implausible shortcuts, we feel the responsibility to forge new paths where we can reshape the image of our ecclesial presence,” Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia-Città della Pieve, the president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, said at a meeting of the conference’s leaders.

