Catholic World News

In Austria, tougher restrictions at Mass due to rise in Covid infections

September 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: “The faithful must wear protective masks covering their mouths and noses at all indoor Catholic services in all the dioceses of Austria,” according to the report. “When Holy Communion is dispensed, the rules also provide that both the faithful and the ministers should wear face masks covering their mouths and noses.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!