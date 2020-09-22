Catholic World News

Vatican doctrinal chief: ‘everything possible’ done in conflict with Irish dissident priest

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), has told reporters that the Vatican has “done everything possible to dialogue” with Father Tony Flannery, an Irish priest who has been suspended from ministry. The CDF told Father Flannery that he could return to ministry if he affirmed Church teaching on sexuality and women’s ordination; he refused to do so.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

