Vatican official named to head Italian health commission

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian government has created a special commission to supervise the care of elderly people during the Covid epidemic, and named Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, as its chairman.

