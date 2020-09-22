Catholic World News

Ugandan political party under fire for rejecting Catholic candidate

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The party, the National Unity Platform, holds 21 out of 426 seats in the National Assembly of Uganda. The East African nation of 42.2 million (map) is 44% Protestant, 41% Catholic, and 12% Muslim.

