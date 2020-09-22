Catholic World News

Archbishop Aymond: How Catholics should approach controversial election issues

September 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Advocate

CWN Editor's Note: Abortion and euthanasia are “preeminent issues because it is upon the protection and sanctity of human life within the family unit that all other life issues are built,” the New Orleans archbishop writes. “This does not mean we can dismiss or ignore other serious threats to human life and dignity or caring for the vulnerable among us, but we must stand firm on issues that directly attack life itself, the most fundamental good and the condition for all others. We must emphasize the need to respect all human life regardless of race, religion, cultural, or social differences.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

