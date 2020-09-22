Catholic World News

Fort Worth bishop issues pastoral letter on possible invalid baptisms

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Olsen of Fort Worth has made public the name of the deacon who, in 1992, invalidly baptized a future Oklahoma City priest. “Anyone baptized by Deacon [Philip] Webb should be conditionally baptized and confirmed unless there is evidence that he validly baptized on a specific occasion,” Bishop Olsen said.

