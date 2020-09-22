Catholic World News

USCCB warns against rising chemical abortions, calls for support for Save Moms and Babies Act

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “A rising threat to the lives of unborn babies is the chemical abortion pill,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in an action alert. “The number of chemical abortions in the US has gone up dramatically, while the overall number of abortions has decreased. COVID-19 is expected to only make the problem worse, with more women (and teen girls) seeking chemical abortions at home—even illegally, by mail and without a doctor’s prescription.”

