Canadian bishops begin virtual fall meeting

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the impact of the coronavirus, the bishops discussed “how the Church in Canada can benefit from technology but ensure it is not seen as a replacement for the life-giving community experience of the liturgy and the sacraments in person.”

