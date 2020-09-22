Catholic World News

Salesian: Global missionary efforts have taken a hit in the time of coronavirus

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Referring first to Europe, and then to Asia—particularly Korea, India, and Vietnam—Father Martin Lasarte, a Salesian missionary, said, “When it seems that the light is about to fade in some places, faith emerges once again somewhere else.”

