Catholic World News

Pope Francis receives PACE president at private audience

September 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Parliamentary Assembly

CWN Editor's Note: PACE is the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, a 47-nation organization that is distinct from the 27-nation EU.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!