Virginia bishop sees ‘Pentecost moment’ in response to Covid lockdown

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, has said that the Covid lockdown produced a “21st-century Pentecost moment” for the Catholic Church. The bishop praised the “many creative ways priests have managed to bring the sacraments” to the faithful. Bishop Burbidge cited the example of the Apostles, who refused to stop preaching—suggesting that the Church has followed that example, even while closing doors and suspending public celebration of the Mass.

