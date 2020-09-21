Catholic World News

New Zealand politician warns bishops not to press against euthanasia

September 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on RNZ

CWN Editor's Note: A New Zealand lawmaker has told the country’s Catholic bishops that they may personally oppose the euthanasia legislation that he has introduced, but “they don’t have the right to force it on others.” Sounding an ominous note, David Seymour warned: “If the bishops want their freedoms respected, they need to engage in honest debate that respects others have different choices from theirs.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!