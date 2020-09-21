Catholic World News

Covid lockdown may be ‘extraordinary means,’ Bishop Paprocki argues

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, has suggested that new Covid restrictions might be unnecessary, as judged by classical Catholic moral principles. He said that a lockdown could be judged an “extraordinary means” of preserving health, and “perhaps we don’t have to take such draconian measures, but more ordinary measures to protect life.”

