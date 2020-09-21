Catholic World News

Why priests don’t endorse candidates: experts respond to FEC chairman

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Trey Trainor, chairman of the Federal Election Commission, said in an interview, “I don’t think a bishop has the right to tell a priest that he can’t come out and speak [in endorsing candidates]. When the priest takes the vow of obedience to the bishop, it is in the area of faith and morals, but they have a higher duty to our Lord, and if the bishop is putting something out there that is not right then the priest has an obligation to the faithful to correct it.”

