Churches again close, public Mass suspended in Dublin

September 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has warned pastors that with the city announcing “level 3” Covid restrictions, churches will be closed “except for private prayer, weddings and funerals.” Public celebration of Mass will be suspended. The archbishop gave no sign of opposition to the government mandate, saying, “we are called to make painful sacrifice for the common good.”

