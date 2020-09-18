Catholic World News

Chinese priest released, but bishop in custody

September 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Father Liu Maochun, a priest of the “underground” Catholic Church who had been held for 17 days by government officials, has been released. But Catholics of the Zhengding diocese in Hebei province report that Bishop Julius Jia Zhiguo has been held by officials of the government’s religious-affairs bureau for over a month. Bishop Jia is not recognized by the government.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!