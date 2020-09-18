Catholic World News

NPR: Biden’s Catholic faith is ‘central to how he sees the world’

September 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The host of National Public Radio’s Morning Edition said, “Joe Biden is known to carry a rosary in his pocket and to go to Mass every Sunday. If elected, he would be only the second Catholic president in American history ... his faith is central to how he sees the world.” Sister Carol Keehan, former CEO of the Catholic Health Association, told NPR that “when Joe Biden talks about faith, he talks very much about things like the Gospel of Matthew.”

