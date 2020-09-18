Archdiocese tells parishioners they must wait for church sale to undo ‘architectural vandalism’
September 18, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Priests of the Neocatechumenal Way made unauthorized changes to two Philadelphia churches during the Covid lockdown.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock
Today 8:57 AM ET USA
Clericalism run amuck? Pope Francis defined clericalism in his 3 October 2018 address to the Synod on Young People: "Clericalism arises from an elitist and exclusivist vision of vocation, that interprets the ministry received as a power to be exercised rather than as a free and generous service to be given. This leads us to believe that we belong to a group that has all the answers." Recent reporting in this forum leads us to regard the actions of the Neocatechumenal Way as clearly clericalist.