New papal nuncio faces challenges as Belarus blocks archbishop’s return

September 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ante Jozic was ordained on September 16 by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and will now take his new post as apostolic nuncio in Belarus. The new papal envoy will arrive at a time of tension, with the government of Belarus still refusing to allow Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk to re-enter the country. The government is reportedly pressing the Vatican to appoint another prelate who might be less critical of the regime. Meanwhile Cardinal Parolin says that Pope Francis would like to visit Belarus, but “plans have not materialized.”

