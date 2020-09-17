Catholic World News

Trial of Catholic lay leader highlights gaps in Church’s sex abuse oversight

September 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Piero Alfio Capuana, 75, is the leader of the Associazione Cattolica Cultura e Ambiente (Catholic Culture and Environment Association). He is on trial in Sicily.

