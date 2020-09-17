Catholic World News

Title of Pope’s new encyclical is inclusive, Vatican spokesman says

September 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff will travel to Assisi on October 3 to sign Fratelli Tutti (Brothers All), an encyclical letter on fraternity and social friendship.

