US bishops’ chairman of Hispanic Affairs reflects on Hispanic contributions and leadership in the Church

September 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “From 1990 to 2016, the US Hispanic/Latino Catholic population increased by about 13.7 million, while the overall US Catholic population only increased by about 3.6 million.” according to the USCCB. “The percentage of US Hispanics/Latinos who were Catholic in 2016 was 52%, and just over half of the Catholics under age 50 were Hispanic/Latino.”

