Cardinal decries Spanish euthanasia bill

September 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Antonio Cañizares of Valencia has denounced a legislative bid to legalize euthanasia in Spain, saying that it would be a defeat for humanity. Euthanasia and assisted suicide are currently illegal in Spain.

