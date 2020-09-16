Catholic World News

New head for office of Synod of Bishops

September 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Mario Grech, the former Bishop of Gozo, Malta, as secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops. Bishop Grech replaces Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, who is stepping down just short of his 80th birthday. Bishop Grech has been working alongside Cardinal Baldisseri for the past year, with the title of pro-secretary general.

