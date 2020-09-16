Catholic World News
Campaign names 3 dozen ‘Catholics for Biden’ co-chairs
September 16, 2020
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: Co-chairs include Carolyn Woo (former president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!