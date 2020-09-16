Catholic World News

Catholic group launches $9.7M campaign against Biden targeting swing-state voters

September 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Based in Madison, CatholicVote.org is led by Brian Burch.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

