Catholic World News

Diocese of Charlotte opens $20M college seminary as Church membership soars

September 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Charlotte Observer

CWN Editor's Note: “Established in 2016, St. Joseph is the only college seminary program between Washington, DC, and Miami and has been a magnet for young men wanting to discern the priesthood,” according to a diocesan newspaper report. “Enrollment growth has been faster than the diocese had anticipated, from eight students in its first year to 27 this year.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!